Reading International (NASDAQ:RDIB) Shares Gap Down to $25.28

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.28, but opened at $22.54. Reading International shares last traded at $22.54, with a volume of 120 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reading International stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Theatrical Motion Picture Exhibition (Cinema Exhibition) and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

