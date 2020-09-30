Reach (LON:RCH) Announces Earnings Results

Reach (LON:RCH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 14.60 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:RCH opened at GBX 75.30 ($0.98) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 57.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 76. Reach has a 52 week low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 186.86 ($2.44). The company has a market capitalization of $225.35 million and a P/E ratio of 5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

RCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Reach in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Reach from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and associated digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Publishing, Printing, Specialist Digital, and Central. The Publishing segment offers content through paid-for and free newspapers and related multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations; and offers marketing solutions and commercial partnerships.

