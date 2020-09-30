Raymond James Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Blackline Safety Corp (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp (CVE:BLN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blackline Safety in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.75 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

BLN opened at C$6.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $222.74 million and a PE ratio of -32.72. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of C$3.53 and a twelve month high of C$7.40.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety monitoring device for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety monitoring device for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas cartridge for gas detection scenarios requiring only a single sensor, and multi-gas diffusion and pump cartridges for gas detection scenarios requiring up to five sensors; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations, communicates with G7x; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices periodically while also offering frequent testing to prove that gas sensors are fully functional.

