Raymond James Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$420.69 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on YRI. Eight Capital raised their target price on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Yamana Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Yamana Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of TSE:YRI opened at C$7.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.95. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.11 and a 12-month high of C$9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.53.

In other Yamana Gold news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total value of C$100,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,227 shares in the company, valued at C$704,137.72. Also, Director Alexander John Davidson sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.08, for a total transaction of C$61,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$85,648. Insiders sold 119,600 shares of company stock worth $1,078,228 over the last three months.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

