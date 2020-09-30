Raymond James Comments on Coeur Mining Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coeur Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CDE has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Terrence F. Smith sold 51,219 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $422,044.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,635.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

