Raymond James Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Denison Mines Corp (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denison Mines in a report issued on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DML. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$0.35 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$0.65 to C$0.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at C$0.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $344.33 million and a PE ratio of -21.15. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of C$0.24 and a 1-year high of C$0.75.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

