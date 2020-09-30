Raymond James Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $8.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.04. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $10.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $119,441,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 133.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,093,314 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630,191 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 68.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,910,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 40.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,467,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 58.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,441,382 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

