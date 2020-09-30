Raymond James Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cormark increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$12.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of TSE K opened at C$11.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.77. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.00 and a twelve month high of C$13.59.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.51, for a total value of C$125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$160,615.89.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

