Raymond James Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV)

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franco Nevada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FNV. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$184.00 to C$188.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from C$165.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

TSE FNV opened at C$187.01 on Monday. Franco Nevada has a 12 month low of C$105.93 and a 12 month high of C$222.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$192.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$185.80. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 11.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$270.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.72 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$208.46, for a total value of C$2,084,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,471,565.30. Also, Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 5,000 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$199.51, for a total transaction of C$997,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$60,052.21.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

