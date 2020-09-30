Rate3 Trading Down 7% This Week (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. In the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Rate3 has a total market cap of $464,166.99 and $160,714.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, DEx.top and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043033 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $549.04 or 0.05086085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009282 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00056920 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033779 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 is a token. It was first traded on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, FCoin, BitForex, Ethfinex, DEx.top, DDEX, Coinrail, Bibox, ABCC, HADAX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.