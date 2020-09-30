Rajiv Khanna Acquires 76,790 Shares of Bewhere Holdings Inc (CVE:BEW) Stock

Bewhere Holdings Inc (CVE:BEW) Senior Officer Rajiv Khanna purchased 76,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,822.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$63,000.
Shares of CVE:BEW opened at C$0.18 on Wednesday. Bewhere Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.08 and a 52-week high of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 million and a P/E ratio of -35.00.
Bewhere Company Profile
