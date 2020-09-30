Rajiv Khanna Acquires 76,790 Shares of Bewhere Holdings Inc (CVE:BEW) Stock

Bewhere Holdings Inc (CVE:BEW) Senior Officer Rajiv Khanna purchased 76,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,822.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$63,000.

Shares of CVE:BEW opened at C$0.18 on Wednesday. Bewhere Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.08 and a 52-week high of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 million and a P/E ratio of -35.00.

Bewhere Company Profile

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track information on movable assets and environmental sensors. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

