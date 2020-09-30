RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Shares Gap Up to $0.28

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.32. RA Medical Systems shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 172,381 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMED. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on RA Medical Systems to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of RA Medical Systems in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut RA Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.19.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.21). RA Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 807.30% and a negative return on equity of 140.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RA Medical Systems Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RA Medical Systems stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of RA Medical Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

About RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

