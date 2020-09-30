Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.18

Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 22969 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QTT. ValuEngine downgraded Qutoutiao from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $651.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Qutoutiao had a negative return on equity of 2,417.23% and a negative net margin of 43.29%. The firm had revenue of $203.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Qutoutiao Inc – will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 52,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

