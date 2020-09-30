QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.54 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) will post sales of $126.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.18 million and the highest is $127.90 million. QuinStreet posted sales of $126.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year sales of $529.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $525.35 million to $533.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $587.02 million, with estimates ranging from $580.02 million to $594.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $116.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.20 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on QNST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QuinStreet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.95. 3,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,040. The company has a market cap of $831.61 million, a PE ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $73,386.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,089 shares in the company, valued at $5,424,924.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 42.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,493,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,084,000 after purchasing an additional 745,474 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 29.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,432,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,442,000 after purchasing an additional 556,311 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 51.1% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 479,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 96,048 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 59.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 850,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 315,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

