Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Short Interest Up 28.0% in September

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the August 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quidel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Get Quidel alerts:

Shares of QDEL stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,563. Quidel has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $306.72. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.39.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $201.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.40 million. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quidel will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Strobeck acquired 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.65 per share, with a total value of $1,216,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,043.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Randall J. Steward sold 21,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.31, for a total value of $6,060,037.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,091.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,515 and sold 28,848 shares valued at $8,058,196. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Quidel during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Quidel by 73.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Quidel during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Quidel by 144.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.