Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to report $4.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.96. Quidel posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 488.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year earnings of $11.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $15.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.93 to $17.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $201.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.40 million. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $595,658.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,120.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Strobeck purchased 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $166.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,216,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,043.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,800 shares of company stock worth $4,270,515 and have sold 28,848 shares worth $8,058,196. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birchview Capital LP boosted its holdings in Quidel by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 50,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,275,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 697.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 104,700 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the second quarter worth $962,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

QDEL stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.06. 8,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,563. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.39. Quidel has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $306.72.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

