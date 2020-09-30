QuickX Protocol (QCX) Hits Market Cap of $9.04 Million

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit. Over the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.04 million and $280,041.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042949 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $548.13 or 0.05078138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009289 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056999 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033832 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. QuickX Protocol's official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

