Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.63

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.63 and last traded at $53.56, with a volume of 4429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.74.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day moving average is $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Quanta Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 4,078.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,416,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $688,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,951,374 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 89.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,316,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,117 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,189,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,125,000 after acquiring an additional 34,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,294,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,709,000 after acquiring an additional 47,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,203,000 after acquiring an additional 45,246 shares during the last quarter.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

