Qredit 1-Day Volume Tops $3,168.00 (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Qredit coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. Qredit has a market capitalization of $226,755.41 and approximately $3,168.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qredit has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000030 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001406 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004298 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000208 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002087 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

