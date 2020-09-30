QASH Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. QASH has a market capitalization of $13.49 million and approximately $264,344.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH token can currently be bought for $0.0385 or 0.00000357 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, GOPAX, Huobi and Ethfinex. Over the last week, QASH has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00269047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00040254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00092254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.10 or 0.01622223 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00177327 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . The official website for QASH is liquid.plus . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, Huobi, GOPAX, EXX, Gate.io and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

