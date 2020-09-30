Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Saia Inc Lifted by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saia in a research note issued on Thursday, September 24th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Saia’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $418.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.68 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

SAIA opened at $126.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. Saia has a 1-year low of $61.46 and a 1-year high of $142.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,293.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $722,095.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,774.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter valued at $384,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter valued at $614,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 41.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter valued at $67,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

