Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Issued By Raymond James

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.16.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $13.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 21.1% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 13.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,698,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,696,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 79.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,765,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 781,410 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 19.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 230.9% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 269,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 188,200 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

