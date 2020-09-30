Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Wt Japan Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:JAMF) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Wt Japan Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:JAMF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wt Japan Multifactor Fund’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.
Wt Japan Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02).
Wt Japan Multifactor Fund stock opened at $36.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.12. Wt Japan Multifactor Fund has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $51.00.
