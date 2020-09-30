Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Wt Japan Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:JAMF) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Wt Japan Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:JAMF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wt Japan Multifactor Fund’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Wt Japan Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02).

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wt Japan Multifactor Fund from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wt Japan Multifactor Fund currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Wt Japan Multifactor Fund stock opened at $36.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.12. Wt Japan Multifactor Fund has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $51.00.

