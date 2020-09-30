Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) Lifted by Analyst

GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note issued on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the construction company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

NYSE GCP opened at $20.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.27. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 0.89.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $195.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCP. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 22.9% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 6,540,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,306 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the second quarter valued at $7,723,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,314,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,404,000 after acquiring an additional 230,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,357,000 after purchasing an additional 145,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,790,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,463,000 after purchasing an additional 112,137 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

