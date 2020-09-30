Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) Increased by Analyst

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

FM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.13.

Shares of FM opened at C$11.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.96. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$4.71 and a 52 week high of C$14.85.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Wyatt Mckinlay Buck sold 36,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$516,044.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$510,066.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -1.24%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

