Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Increased by Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEM. Barclays raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $79.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.27. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $89.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $557.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 745 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.