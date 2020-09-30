Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Universal Insurance in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst T. Shimp now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Universal Insurance’s FY2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.16 million.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UVE. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

UVE stock opened at $13.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $436.07 million, a P/E ratio of 50.70 and a beta of 0.82. Universal Insurance has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $30.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 35.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the second quarter worth $196,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Insurance by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Universal Insurance by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 496,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 26,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.