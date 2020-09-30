Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Teranga Gold Corp Issued By Raymond James (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Teranga Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $21.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teranga Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$227.65 million for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from C$13.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.00.

Shares of TGZ stock opened at C$13.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -388.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.68. Teranga Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.80.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

