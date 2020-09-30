Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Oak Street Health Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 24th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Tanal expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported ($72.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($72.41).

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.43.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $50.98 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.58.

In other Oak Street Health news, Director Kim Keck acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

