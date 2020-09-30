Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for OceanaGold Corp Issued By Raymond James (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) – Raymond James cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a report issued on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$132.84 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OGC. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 6th.

TSE OGC opened at C$2.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$1.16 and a 12-month high of C$4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -20.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.66.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.