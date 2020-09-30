Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Vail Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $6.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.88 EPS.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.27 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.22) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTN. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.90.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $214.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.24. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $255.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.96 and its 200 day moving average is $186.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In other news, Director John F. Sorte sold 2,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.11, for a total value of $625,705.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,888,374.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 523.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

