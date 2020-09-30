Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Medtronic PLC Reduced by Truist Securiti (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

Medtronic stock opened at $102.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $999,994.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,249 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 31.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 282,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,914,000 after purchasing an additional 67,577 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 307,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 118.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $189,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 301,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,641,000 after purchasing an additional 29,901 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.