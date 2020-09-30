Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cintas Co. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cintas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. Cintas’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.11.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $330.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.03. Cintas has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $344.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 29.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 4.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,034,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 30.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 289.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,618,571.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

