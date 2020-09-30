Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Axos Financial Inc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) – Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Axos Financial in a research note issued on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Axos Financial stock opened at $23.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $30.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AX. FMR LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 420.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 45.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Axos Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

