Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Lifted by Raymond James

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Raymond James lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Maverix Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MMX. CIBC lifted their price target on Maverix Metals from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Maverix Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Maverix Metals from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

MMX opened at $5.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76. The firm has a market cap of $661.14 million, a PE ratio of -128.97 and a beta of 1.64. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. Maverix Metals had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 12.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Maverix Metals by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 635,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

