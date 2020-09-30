Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for FactSet Research Systems Inc. Increased by William Blair (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, September 24th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.68. William Blair also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.82 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FDS. Northcoast Research downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.92.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $333.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $195.22 and a one year high of $363.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.80%.

In related news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 7,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.43, for a total transaction of $2,517,101.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.18, for a total value of $616,554.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,172.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,680. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. State Street Corp boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,207,000 after purchasing an additional 336,464 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 518.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,546,000 after purchasing an additional 158,622 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,158,000 after purchasing an additional 146,427 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,827,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 528.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 89,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

