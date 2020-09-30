Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) Increased by Analyst

Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.40 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ERO. Pi Financial set a C$21.70 price objective on shares of Ero Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. CIBC cut shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$16.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.53.

TSE:ERO opened at C$18.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.18. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$8.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.93.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

