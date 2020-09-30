Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Aurora Cannabis Inc Lifted by Pi Financial (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) – Research analysts at Pi Financial lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.26). Pi Financial also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACB. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $16.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $4.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $55.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Think Investments LP purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,777,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 11.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

