Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for S&W Seed Issued By B.Riley Securit (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) – Stock analysts at B.Riley Securit dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of S&W Seed in a research note issued on Thursday, September 24th. B.Riley Securit analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.17). B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for S&W Seed’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). S&W Seed had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 17.99%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $83.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.60. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in S&W Seed stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,271,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,402 shares during the quarter. S&W Seed comprises about 8.3% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned 12.79% of S&W Seed worth $8,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

