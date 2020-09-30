Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for FactSet Research Systems Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.69 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FDS. Northcoast Research lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.92.

FDS stock opened at $333.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $363.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 268.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.18, for a total transaction of $616,554.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 7,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.43, for a total value of $2,517,101.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,083 shares of company stock worth $5,424,680. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

