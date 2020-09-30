Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Comerica Incorporated Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.17 million. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CMA. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Comerica stock opened at $37.73 on Monday. Comerica has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $73.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average of $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 22,909 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,363.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 10,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

