Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 60.7% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ PXS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.82. 37,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,195. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.38. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.80.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of Pyxis Tankers at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

