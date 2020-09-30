Pure Trading Down 49.3% Over Last Week (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Pure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Pure has a total market capitalization of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.36 or 0.00625950 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007404 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005791 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00029461 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.89 or 0.04580099 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000764 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pure Profile

PUREX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

