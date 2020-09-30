Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Shares Gap Down to $0.80

Pulse Seismic Inc (TSE:PSD) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $0.65. Pulse Seismic shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.91.

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.94 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Pulse Seismic Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. Its library covers principal areas in Alberta, Northeast British Columbia, and Saskatchewan, as well as includes portions of the Northwest Territories, Yukon, Manitoba, and Montana.

