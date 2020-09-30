PUBLISH (NEWS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.19 Million

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $175,449.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUBLISH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco. Over the last week, PUBLISH has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00268740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00092058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.57 or 0.01617077 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00177045 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,160 tokens. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

