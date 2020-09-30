PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to announce earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.12) and the highest is ($0.35). PTC Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.89) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($8.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.84) to ($7.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.10) to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($1.49). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The firm had revenue of $75.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.70.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 30,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $1,688,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,036.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 3,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $176,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,913 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,616. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average is $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.17.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

