PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Short Interest Up 121.3% in September

PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 121.3% from the August 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PRYMY opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26. PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $14.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through Energy, Projects, and Telecom segments. The Energy segment manufactures medium voltage cable systems to connect industrial and residential buildings to primary distribution grids; low voltage products for power distribution and the wiring of buildings; cable systems for various industrial applications, such as trains, aircraft, ships, port cranes, tunnel and mining excavation systems, nuclear power stations, military vehicles, and renewable energy; and solutions for elevator and automotive industries.

