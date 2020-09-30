ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.28

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.28 and traded as high as $47.08. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity shares last traded at $45.06, with a volume of 569,659 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMD. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.25.
ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CMD)
