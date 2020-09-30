ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $61.85

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $61.85 and traded as high as $73.53. ProShares Ultra S&P500 shares last traded at $73.22, with a volume of 1,948,779 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSO. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $1,778,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 143.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after buying an additional 56,716 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter valued at about $597,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 21.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

