Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Shares Gap Up to $2.75

Shares of Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.75, but opened at $3.12. Priority Technology shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 4,406 shares traded.

PRTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Priority Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $184.71 million and a PE ratio of -7.83.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts predict that Priority Technology Holdings will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Priority Technology news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,231,587 shares in the company, valued at $5,980,653.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Passilla acquired 17,738 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $44,167.62. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,224.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 39,458 shares of company stock valued at $98,011 and sold 83,091 shares valued at $201,208. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Priority Technology stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 829.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.28% of Priority Technology worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

